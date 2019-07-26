© Atlantic Council

The controversial pro-NATO Atlantic Council think tank has been added to a list of "undesirable" organizations and forbidden from operating within Russia.Russia's Prosecutor General said on Thursday that it had decided to recognize the activities of the Atlantic Council (AC) as those of a "foreign non-governmental organization" and as "undesirable" within the country."It has been established that the activities of this organization pose a threat to the fundamentals of the constitutional system and the security of the Russian Federation," a statement said.The Russian law forbids "undesirable organizations" from opening offices and disseminating its materials in the country. Being part of such a group may result in an administrative fine of up to 100,000 (around $1,600) rubles or criminal liability with a prison term of between two to six years. The AC is the 17th organization to be slapped with that label.US ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman used to be the chairman of the organization until 2017. The founder of Baring Vostok private equity fund, Michael Calvey, who is now on trial for large scale fraud in Russia, was one of its board members and the largest private investor, according to the annual report.The AC regularly hosts forums attended by political, business and academic figures who compete with each other to see who can suggest the most hostile Western course of action toward Russia.Speaking at an Atlantic Council event in February, US chief of naval operations Adm. John Richardson called for more American aggression toward Russia and China, saying that when it comes to defending key waterways around the world, the US should become more "muscular,"should "strike first" and force Russia to "respond to our first move."