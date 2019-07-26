© AP: MICHEL EULER

to help pay for losses.Dallas-based Southwest Airlines also said it is dropping service to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey as it tries to juggle a smaller fleet."We have had preliminary discussions with Boeing regarding compensation for damages due to the MAX groundings," Southwest said in a statement. "We have not reached any conclusions regarding these matters."following two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.Southwest Airlines said it is planning to take the planes off schedules through Jan. 5, ending hopes that it would be ready to fly for the winter holidays and forcing the company to scramble during the busiest flying season of the year.Southwest made the announcement in its second-quarter earnings, where revenues were below expectations even though profits were better than analysts thought they would be.Southwest didn't say how much the 737 Max groundings had cost or how much it wanted back from Boeing, its sole plane provider, butfrom the plane being out of service.Southwest and other airlines have been canceling certain flights and dropping some routes on a month-by-month basis. Southwest only last week said it was dropping flights through November, but Thursday pushed back its expectations by another two months.The airline made its most dramatic move yet in dropping service to Newark because of the 737 Max problems. Instead, it will push service to New York's LaGuardia Airport.Newark service will stop Nov. 3, the company said."The financial results at Newark have been below expectations despite the efforts of our excellent team at Newark," Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said.Southwest said that even after the plane is cleared,"Following a rescission of the Federal Aviation Administration order to ground the MAX, we estimate it will take us one to two months to comply with prospective FAA directives, including all necessary pilot training," Kelly said. "The FAA will determine the timing of MAX return to service, and we offer no assurances that our current assumptions and timelines are correct."Southwest has the largest 737 Max fleet with 34 jets, and it had anticipated getting more planes throughout 2019.Southwest hasn't received any indication of when the 737 Max aircraft will fly again, but Kelly said he believes its return is scheduled for the fourth quarter, as Boeing has announced."I believe the work from Boeing on MCAS is done, and I believe the FAA has signed off on it, although they will clearly tell you that they are not going to sign off on the Max 8 until it is quote 'all done,'" Kelly said in a call with investors and reporters. "But I believe the MCAS component is done."