A guided-missile cruiser has sailed through the Taiwan Strait just a day after the Chinese military criticized Washington for "adding complexity to regional security" and warned it to stay clear of the island.Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the US Navy's Seventh Fleet, said, stressing that theThe Chinese military warned the US to stay clear of Taiwan on Wednesday,to prevent any attempts to split the island from the mainland.the newly released white paper on national defense stressed.China held military drills off the coast of Taiwan earlier this month after Washington approved a $2.2 billion-plus arms sale to Taiwan. In response, China threatened to impose sanctions against any US companies selling weapons to Taiwan. The tensions around the island also coincided with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's stopovers in the United States on her trip to Caribbean nations.