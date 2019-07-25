© VK. com / Людмила Аврамогло-Субботина; Instagram / faberlic78.spb

Some 49 cities in Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine have joined a flash mob in memory of a 10-year-old girl who died of cancer. They left coins stuck to notes at bus stops for those who don't have money to get home.Notes containing messages with loose change attached have since been popping up in many cities and towns, just as the little girl had envisaged."If you need help and don't have enough money to use public transport - take a coin! And let this world be a kinder place!" they read."Sonya is gone, but her dream lives on," the charity behind the flash mob wrote on Russia's VK social network. "It's really not about people having a chance to pick up a coin for transportation needs. The main thing is that Sonya's dream makes all of us a bit better."