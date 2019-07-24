Secret History
Iron Age warrior's "spectacular" funerary objects including elaborate headdress revealed in new exhibition
BBC
Tue, 23 Jul 2019 18:53 UTC
Weaponry and other artefacts were found alongside the ancient fighter during excavations at a site near Chichester, West Sussex.
It is thought the grave belonged to someone of high status.
The man, who may have fought alongside a Roman king, will be the centre-piece of an exhibition at a city museum.
The site is now a housing estate.
'Robust right arm'
Chichester District Council archaeologist James Kenny said the "unique" find is thought to date from about 50BC.
"In more than 30 years of archaeology this is the most spectacular discovery that I've witnessed," he said.
"What distinguishes the discovery from any other burial in Britain is the breathtaking quality and beauty of the artefacts and the range of his possessions."
He added: "His physique, the strength of his legs, comes from habitual exercise - most likely horse riding.
"And he had a particularly robust right arm which can only come from battle exercise."
The haul included an elaborate helmet with ornate bronze lattice-work crest, and weapons including a sword which had been heated and bent to ensure it "died" alongside its owner - a tribute normally reserved for major figures.
The finds, donated to the council by developer Berkeley Homes, will go on display at Chichester's Novium Museum from January.
