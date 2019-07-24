© Allan Hutchings



'Robust right arm'

The remains of an Iron Age warrior and his possessions - hailed as a "spectacular discovery" by archaeologists - are to go on display.Weaponry and other artefacts were found alongside the ancient fighter during excavations at a site near Chichester, West Sussex.The man, who may have fought alongside a Roman king, will be the centre-piece of an exhibition at a city museum.A team from Thames Valley Archaeological ServicesThe site is now a housing estate.Chichester District Council archaeologist James Kenny said"In more than 30 years of archaeology this is the most spectacular discovery that I've witnessed," he said.The haul included an elaborate helmet with ornate bronze lattice-work crest, and weapons includingHistoriansThe finds, donated to the council by developer Berkeley Homes, will go on display at Chichester's Novium Museum from January.