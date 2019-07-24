"We began by giving toy ships to children of nursery school age," said a spokeswoman for the research team, "but with one child being instructed to take a ship belonging to another child, while leaving their own unguarded. What we then observed was fascinating. The child who had had his or her toy ship stolen would then wait for an opportunity to take one from the child who had taken from them. We were gobsmacked. We really didn't think the world worked like that. But apparently it does."In further experiments, researchers wanted to find out what happened when Child A — the one who took the first ship — protested against Child B taking theirs. Again, the results took the researchers by surprise:
"We fully expected that when Child A raised a hue and cry about having their ship snatched, Child B's conscience would smite them, and they would return the ship that did not belong to them, but letting Child A keep theirs. Yet to our amazement, no matter how much Child A spoke indignantly about the illegality of Child B's actions, Child B continued to maintain that they would only return the ship if theirs was returned to them at the same time."The researchers think that this could give something of a clue as to the behaviour of Iran in hijacking the British-owned ship, Stena Impero. At first, it was thought to be an example of Iran's unpredictable and destabilising behaviour, yet the researchers are now beginning to think that it may have something to do with the seizure of the Iranian-owned ship, Grace 1, by the British just a couple of weeks before:
"When we first heard the suggestion that Iran's actions may have been something to do with actions by Britain," said the spokeswoman, "we dismissed it because at that time we were not fully aware of the concept that actions have consequences. However, our experiments with the children have, we believe, proven beyond reasonable doubt that actions can have consequences. For instance, nicking someone's ship could potentially result in your own ship getting nicked."We tried to contact the British Government for comment on whether they had understood the possible consequences of hijacking an Iranian vessel, including having British own ships nicked, thereby putting the crews in danger of being captured by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, or even sparking off another potentially catastrophic conflict in the Middle East.
However, the lights appeared to be off, although a spokesman did reply to our email to say that the British Government not only strongly denied that actions have consequences, but also rejected the implication that their foreign policy can in any way be compared to children in a kindergarten. They did, however, confirm that they were awaiting further instructions from John Bolton as to how to proceed, and would be holding meetings of the COBRA committee throughout the rest of the year to establish how to get our ship back without a) starting a war or b) undergoing international humiliation.
PS: Although this article is a somewhat satirical take on the current situation, I can assure readers that I am thoroughly indignant with the clowns who pose as our Government. Indignant that their foolish actions put crew members of British ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz in jeopardy; indignant with their subservience to the Washington warmongers, which they ascribe to some mythical "special relationship" (see Mike Pompeo's washing his hands of it all here to see just how special Washington sees this relationship in such situations); and indignant that their thoughtless actions have just stoked up tensions that really didn't need any further stoking. Are there any serious politicians left in Westminster who are driven by common sense and realpolitik rather than dangerous ideology? If so, can I suggest they quietly urge their colleagues to come to an arrangement whereby we release the Iranian ship, they release ours, and we both agree to forget all about it.
The roots of human behavior come from the very childhood. And they don't change during the course of life. The learned model affects to the person's career choice. School bullies become army officers and polices etc.
These same studies with exactly the same results could also be conducted with a monkey horde. The differences of monkeys and humans are all a tale only told by humans but with no, whatsoever, connection to reality.