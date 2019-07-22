© Reuters / Pascal Rossignol



Police forces are here to ensure safety in the country and not to be beaten up. I'm against violence from either side, but if the government does not react, [the police] won't hold for long. It's time to wake up.

Rising street violence coupled with government inaction has created intolerable conditions for France's police force, according to wives of officers who spoke with Ruptly. Their concerns come amid a spike in police suicides.For the spouses of serving officers, the mounting stress has become unbearable.Another woman who spoke on condition of anonymity said that her husband had been attacked by a group of people after they learned that he was a police officer. She called on the government to give more support to the police, and for France to stop "stigmatizing" them.Responsibility for the crisis lies with the government, Michel Thooris, secretary general of the Angry Police Union (France Police - Policiers en colère), said.In April, another police union described the rise in suicides as a "massacre."