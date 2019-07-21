© Ilan Assayag/Twitter



According to human rights organizations' reports followed up by PCHR's field workers, Israeli forces arrested Taqatqa on 19 June 2019 after raiding his house in Beit Fajjar and taking him to al-Jalamah Center for investigation.



On 09 July 2019, the Israeli forces again raided and searched his family house while he was in prison. Two weeks after his arrest, the Israeli authorities sent Taqatqa to solitary confinement in "Nitzan" Prison (al-Ramla) in Israel to continue investigating with him.

"Israel has a black record of priors, which proves Israeli security services' involvement in torture, inhuman treatment, and deliberate medical negligence against dozens of prisoners as part of an Israeli systematic policy and under legal cover. Taqatqa, as said, did not have any health issues prior to his arrest, so his death during investigation raises suspicions, which urge opening an investigation into possible occurrence of torture and medical negligence."

The Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS) has reported, Tuesday, that a Palestinian detainee from Beit Fajjar town, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, died in solitary confinement in Nitzan Israeli Prison.The PPS said the detainee,This was his first arrest by the army. It also denied allegations by the Israel Prison Authority about his death andThe PPS held Israel fully responsible for his death, especially while under interrogation, asThe PPS stated that the death of Taqatqa brings the number of detainees, who were killed or died in Israeli prisons since 1967, to 220.The International Red Cross sent its condolences to the family and stated that although it does not take part in investigation committees or autopsy, it will be following the case closely with the Israeli authorities and the family. It added that it is following the detainee's death with great concern and advised refraining from publishing sensitive information for the privacy of the family.In a statement, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) called for an immediate and impartial investigation into Taqatqa's death while in solitary confinement in Nitzan (al-Ramla) Prison.It quoted his family stating that the detainee did not have any health issues and was a completely healthy young man when he was taken prisoner.Lawyer Raji Sourani, PCHR's Director, commented on that by saying,Taqatqa's family said that this was his first arrest, and they knew about his death via media. Thus, they contacted the lawyer of the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Committee to confirm this news.PCHR emphasizes thatPCHR also holds the Israeli government fully responsible for the death of Taqatqa and calls for a prompt and impartial investigation into the death circumstances.