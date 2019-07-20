Do not believe this for one moment. These Hollywood actors and Democratic activists believe if they keep saying a lie long enough it will stick. It's just not true and there is no evidence to support their facts. In fact, there is a mountain of evidence supporting the exact opposite, which is why Department of Justice Attorney General William Barr has multiple ongoing investigations into what happened at the beginning of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign.
Four investigations, including former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, found there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. America, this is a fact.
However, a group of Hollywood heavy weights began promoting Saturday a dramatic reading of only a part of the Special Counsel's report. They do it just as Hollywood elitists would do: intensity, urgency, and drama. They read the report as if just maybe the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia and we are on the verge of an American apocalypse.
It's all propaganda. It's all deception. It's all lies.
Americans are not stupid Hollywood. In fact, most Americans base their decisions on facts and evidence. Neither Mueller, nor the Democratic investigators, had any facts to support their assumptions that the Trump campaign, 'nor any American', was involved in Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 Presidential election.
What was discovered was a litany of evidence of bias among the FBI, DOJ and those investigating Trump, his family and campaign. Further, the evidence points to extraordinary malfeasance on the part of President Obama's FBI and DOJ to use an unsubstantiated, uncorroborated piece of 'rubbish' by former British Spy Christopher Steele, who we now know was taking information from the Russians to tear our nation apart. Why? Because, like you, he hated Trump.
Most Americans won't drink the Kool-Aid being pushed by Robert Di Niro, Martin Sheen, Laurence FishBurne, Stephen King and other leftist limousine liberals that are more focused on themselves and their popularity in Hollywood than the American people.
Face it, NowThis News, disguises itself as a news but it is not.
As Becket Adams so brilliantly wrote in The Washington Examiner:
This click-bait venture, which was founded in 2015 by Huffington Post co-founder Kenneth Lerer, is your basic, run-of-the-mill propaganda outfit. Its real goal is the spread of political agitprop. The twist here is that NowThis disguises itself as a genuine newsroom.Hopefully those of you who are sick and tired of being tormented by the left have already eaten your Saturday morning breakfast before you watch the clip below. I actually gagged when I got half way through it.
In reality, this site has less in common with the Wall Street Journal, which does actual journalism, than it does with the low-level Resistance grift, which relies on social media to distribute viral, hyper-partisan content to eager left-leaning audiences. In fact, the only real difference between the Resistance grifters and NowThis is that the latter is a full-blown organization, as opposed to a single crank with a Twitter account.