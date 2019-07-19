The Cyber police on Thursday arrested actor Ajaz Khan for allegedly uploading a communally sensitive video on popular video sharing platform TikTok.
According to police officials, Ramesh Solanki, a Shiv Sena worker, submitted a written complaint regarding two videos that the actor uploaded recently, on July 9.
"The first video was regarding the alleged lynching of Jharkhand native Tabrez Ansari, in which he was inciting an entire community to unite and exact revenge. Mr. Khan was also seen making insulting statements about political leaders of the country in the same video. Meanwhile, the second video, he was mocking the police machinery for registering an FIR against five Tik Tok users who made a similar inflammatory video earlier this month," a senior officer with the Mumbai Police said.
Comment: The lynching was on video. It's not alleged. And the story gets worse. From RT:
The victim, 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari, was reportedly tortured for 12 hours before he was handed in to authorities, later dying from his injuries while in custody after being refused medical care.It's unsurprising Indian authorities are trying to sweep this under the rug. Arresting Khan for expressing his anger over the issue likely will do little to mend tensions between Muslims and Hindus in India.
After verifying the contents of the complaint, the police on Wednesday registered an FIR in the matter and called Mr. Khan to the Cyber police station at Bandra Kurla Complex for inquiries on Thursday, where he was arrested.
"We found the videos had objectionable content mainly promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion and hatred among public at large," Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Manjunath Singe, said.
The actor has been charged with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony under the IPC along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.
This is only the latest in a string of controversies surrounding the former Bigg Boss contestant. In May, he was booked for allegedly assaulting two people at a fashion show in Navi Mumbai. In October last year, he was arrested by the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai Police after he was allegedly found to be in possession of eight pills of party drug ecstacy.