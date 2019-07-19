© Russian Interior Ministry



Igor Ogorodnev is a Russian-British journalist, who has worked at RT since 2007 as a correspondent, editor and writer.

Petr says police got him before he finished his first dead drop.It's October 2017, and Petr is a 19-year-old second-year language student in Izhevsk, the home of the Kalashnikov rifle, from a middle class family. Two years later, his mother, an economist, will show RT his untouched room inside the family apartment - Russian New Wave posters on the wall, PC on his desk, barbells on the floor.To become an independent adult, Petr needs money. He has a girlfriend now, together they want to rent a place of their own. Job offers he gets after posting his resume online offer $200 a month max for full-time work as a freight handler or on a building site. KFC already rejected his application.All over town there are stencils on walls that read "90,000 [$1400] per week/300-1000 roubles per delivery [$5-16]. Will help with accommodation." Below are online contact details.An internet forum. It looks no different to a Taylor Swift fansite or football club message board, but every post topic is illegal goods sold anonymously, and the ad banners are for spice - synthetic marijuana - speed, and bath salts. This is the darknet - a little harder to get to, but for a computer-literate teenager with big plans, installing the anonymizing Tor browser is a cinch.Petr sends off a photo of his passport, insurance to the dealers he won't make off with the merchandise. From then on, all communication is through encrypted messengers on throwaway phones.A spot that is easy to get to and identify, which the right person can find in seconds but the wrong person never will. The wrong person can be a civilian, a janitor, a cop, or a "seagull" - a penniless junkie who searches usual hiding places for packages not meant for him.Find the cache, put away the stuff, take the pic, don't draw attention, get out fast. It sounds simple, but there is an art to it, or at least a situational intuition. The dead droppers call themselves "miners" or "treasure men," romanticize their job. Petr has read that the best ones can get $10,000 a month, and talk of saving up to open their legal shop or gym or car repair business, but the skill is getting out in time.Petr has weighed the "off-white substance" and packaged it into twenty separate plastic bags, then foil and tape so that it doesn't perish if it rains.He takes public transport to Metallurg, an industrial suburb on the western side of town, by the artificial lake. He walks into the courtyard underneath the high-rise apartment blocks, stuffs the packages into flower beds, and other crevices in the concrete, starts taking photos on his mobile.Then it happens. Not a cop, not a gang of seagulls on a comedown, but a "concerned citizen."The furious man bursts out of the communal entrance, attacks Petr, twists his arms behind his back, grabs his phone and holds him underfoot as he calls the police."I probably wasn't the first dead dropper he saw out of his window," says Petr, as he replays the day in his head for the thousandth time.Petr sits inside the police station in handcuffs. Soon he will read Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code for the first time, which will show that the standard tariff for physical distribution of drugs is four to eight years. His mother says that his girlfriend never calls again, though the humiliation of meeting his parents through the prison bars blacks out other concerns.75,000 people were sentenced under Article 228 in Russia last year, and about a quarter of the country's 470,000 strong convict population are serving drug-related terms. A substantial number of those are treasure men, as it becomes a prevalent form of retail drug dealing in the former Soviet Union.But within that discussion, whether you view the dead droppers as opportunist poison merchants or naive victims there is one consensus -However great the obstacles to wealth in their hometowns, dead dropping is futile carnage, an industrial meat factory that takes in the foolish and desperate at one end, and outputs a conveyor line of uniformed convicts at the other.Gratitude to RT Russian's Aleksey Boyarskiy for material contribution. 'Petr's' real name has been withheld at the interviewee's request.