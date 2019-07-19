© REUTERS/Charles Platiau



the Albanian man said he lost the limb during armed conflict in the Balkans in 1997; the amputation had no relation to tobacco-use

A man in eastern France made a discovery that left him appalled.. He now wants answers.The photo appeared on packs of cigarettes sold throughout the European Union, and is accompanied by the caption: "smoking clogs your arteries." Yet the man, a 60-year-old Albanian immigrant living in Metz,"It's rather incredible that a person," said Antoine Fittante, the man's lawyer.To boot,Originally, it was the man's son who made the connection. After purchasing a pack of rolling tobacco in Luxembourg, he recognized scars and traces of burns on the close-up image, and soon decided to raise the issue with family members, who confirmed his suspicion.The man believes the photo was taken during a recent hospital visit to determine whether he could be fit with a prosthetic leg, but he said was never asked about using the images for any other purpose.The, is supposed to draw from a database of verified images, according to a French media report, "which is obviously not the case here," Fittante said."My client feels betrayed, wounded in his dignity, by seeing his disability [displayed] on cigarette packets in tobacconists; one must admit that's not very pleasant," the lawyer said, adding he will have no trouble proving the image is indeed his client.