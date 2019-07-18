Out of the 12 teen Israelis suspected of allegedly raping a 19-year-old British tourist on Tuesday night at an Ayia Napa hotel, three claim to have had sex with her, while 9 claim to have nothing to do with the incident.The investigation is being handled by Famagusta police which was able to find forensic evidence linking the youths to the scene of the alleged crime, Channel 12 reported. All of the Israelis were arrested at the hotel on Wednesday morning.The 12 alleged offenders appeared in court on Thursday and were remanded for an additional eight days. KAN Radio reported that some of the suspects told their parents that they were being mistreated by the Cypriot authorities. One of the mothers of the Israeli youths told Channel 12 that her son doesn't speak English well and can't understand the legal process he is subjected to.The Foreign Affairs Ministry's Counsel Yossef Wurmbrand in Nicosia is in touch with the detained Israelis and their families.The Israelis are reportedly ahead of their army service and deny the allegations. According to them, the British tourist struck a friendship with two members of the group, with one of the two helping the other with the English to Hebrew communication.The hotel has many Israeli guests this time of year and other Israelis visiting told Channel 12 that a large group of British people began beating up Israelis whom they thought were close to the room of the 19-year-old British person once news of the alleged crime spread in the hotel.