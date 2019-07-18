Last week there was a blackout in NYC.

Con Edison said the blackout that plunged parts of Manhattan into darknessSaturday night was due to a substation's relay protection system that "did not operate as designed."



The utility company said the faulty system was at its West 65th Street substation.



"That system detects electrical faults and directs circuit breakers to isolate and de-energize those faults. The relay protection system is designed with redundancies to provide high levels of reliability," Con Edison said in a statement on Monday. "In this case, primary and backup relay systems did not isolate a faulted 13,000-volt distribution cable at West 64th Street and West End Avenue."



Thousands were without power in Washington DC a couple of days ago.

And we've got PG&E just turning people's power off in California.

This is the second investigation to back up widely reported claims that PG&E's poor maintenance and management of its power lines, combined with high winds and dry vegetation, sparked some of the more than 170 wildfires reported across the state in October.



Late last month, Cal Fire found PG&E negligent in its vegetation management duties for three of four fires it had investigated in the Sierra Nevada foothills, which caused no fatalities.



The new report accuses PG&E of violations of state law for a much larger set of blazes. (source)

According to a press release, the campaign's purpose is a "call to action for all Californians to take important steps to get ready before the 2019 wildfire season, such as creating a thorough emergency plan and updating their contact information with their energy company."...



...The change stems from PG&E's expansion of its shut-off program scope to include higher-voltage transmission lines like the one suspected of involvement in the start of last year's Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California's recorded history. In February 2019, PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection, citing potentially $30 billion in liabilities after two seasons of historic wildfires. The company admitted a power line failure was the probable cause of the Camp Fire that killed 86 people and destroyed thousands of homes. In a filing with federal regulators, PG&E expressed doubt about its ability to remain in business...



...Even for those without special medical needs, power shut-offs can create other problems as Californians seek ways to deal with what some fear could be days and days of blackouts. (source)

And other cities have been warned that to expect more power outages.

There is always high demand in the summer - air conditioning is very power intensive and you will always have some failures of equipment," Apt said. (source)

With heat and humidity as intense as predicted, Con Edison is prepared for "scattered outages" in Manhattan, and parts of Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx, spokesperson Allan Drury said Tuesday.



Manhattan is served exclusively by underground delivery systems that inevitably heat up as the ground warms, and those systems are put under further strain by increased demand for power, Drury said. (source)

Christina Harper, a spokesperson for Pepco, said the city's primary public utility company is preparing for the possibility of power outages, although they are not necessarily expecting them.



Temperatures in the D.C. metro area are expected to reach the high 90s this week, according to the Weather Channel, and could top 100 degrees on Saturday.



"We are ready," Harper said. She encouraged all customers to download the Pepco app, which will allow them to easily report a power outage and access an interactive map of local outages. (source)

Officials from ComEd in Chicago are also preparing for extreme temperatures - Friday is forecast to be the hottest, with a high of 96 degrees, according to the Weather Channel.



When you have extreme weather of any kind, it can put stress on any system and can cause outages," said Terence Donnelly, the company's president and chief operating officer. "We're watching the pending hot weather moving into our system very closely, we have scheduled our emergency response center to open up and we have scheduled extra crews scheduled to work extra hours." (source)

It's not just a big city problem.

Here are some ways to keep a little bit cooler when the grid is down: Get battery-operated fans. (And lots of batteries.) A battery-operated fan can help cool you down, particularly if you get yourself wet first. They're reasonably inexpensive and work well, although I recommend spending a bit more than for the cheap ones at the dollar store. This one is big enough to reach more than one part of your body at a time and can help you get to sleep. 6 D batteries will run it for about 40 hours. These tabletop fans are rechargeable (so you will either need an off-rid way to recharge them or you'll need backups), these handheld fans have a misting option (also rechargeable) and these handheld fans are powered for up to 8 hours by 2 AA batteries.these handheld fans are powered for up to 8 hours by 2 AA batteries.

I picked up some these cooling towels for use when I was working outside in the garden. I was stunned at how well they work. All you do is get them wet, wring them out, and give them a snap, then they cool you down, no power or refrigeration required. You can use them over and over again. They also come in these bands that can be worn around your head or neck. Channel your inner Southern belle . Slowly fan yourself with a handheld fan. Mint juleps are optional.

. Slowly fan yourself with a handheld fan. Mint juleps are optional. Keep hydrated. Your body needs the extra water to help produce sweat, which cools you off.

Your body needs the extra water to help produce sweat, which cools you off. Change your schedule . There's a reason that people who live near the equator close down their businesses and enjoy a midday siesta. Take a tepid shower and then, without drying off, lay down and try to take a nap. At the very least, do a quiet activity.

. There's a reason that people who live near the equator close down their businesses and enjoy a midday siesta. Take a tepid shower and then, without drying off, lay down and try to take a nap. At the very least, do a quiet activity. Play in the water. Either place a kiddie pool in a shaded part of the yard or use the bathtub indoors. Find a nearby creek or pond for wading or swimming. (Note: Playing in the water isn't just for kids!)

Either place a kiddie pool in a shaded part of the yard or use the bathtub indoors. Find a nearby creek or pond for wading or swimming. (Note: Playing in the water isn't just for kids!) Soak your feet . A foot bath full of tepid water can help cool you down.

. A foot bath full of tepid water can help cool you down. Avoid heavy meals . Your body has to work hard to digest heavy, rich meals, and this raises your temperature. Be gentle on your system with light, cool meals like salads and fruit.

. Your body has to work hard to digest heavy, rich meals, and this raises your temperature. Be gentle on your system with light, cool meals like salads and fruit. Make sure your window screens are in good condition. You're going to need to have your windows open, but fighting off insects when you're trying to sleep is a miserable and frustrating endeavor. Scott Kelley from Graywolf Survival has super-easy instructions for making your own air conditioner that will help cool down one room as long as the power is still on. His design doesn't require ice, it's VERY budget-friendly, and he offers suggestions for alternative power, as well. (source)