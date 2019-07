© Saeed Qaq//Apaimages



The Greek Orthodox Church will next week petition against a final ruling of Israel's Supreme Court which approved the sale of church property in East Jerusalem's Old City to pro-settlement group Ateret Cohanim.Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that theLast month the Supreme Court ruled that the church had failed to provide sufficient evidence that the deal was made fraudulently.Commenting on the sale of the property, spokesman for the Greek Orthodox Church, Issa Musleh, told AFP that the sale was only made possible by forged documents.The sale, which took place in 2004, triggered widespread Palestinian anger and led to the 2005 dismissal of Patriarch Irineos I.Musleh stressed.According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the petition will be based on the accounts of Ted Bloomfield, director of the Petra Hotel, one of the sold properties. He said that Ateret Cohanim had paid him money for years in order to push forward the selling of the hotel.He also said that the director of Ateret Cohanim, Matti Dan,