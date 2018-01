© Mussa Qawasma / Reuters



A convoy of the Greek Orthodox Patriarch has been attacked by Palestinians during his visit to the West Bank. The protesters accuse the Patriarch of treason for allegedly selling land to Jewish investors.Hundreds of Palestinians were out on the streets to protest the visit of the Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem to the West Bank Saturday. The Patriarch was in Bethlehem to attend an Orthodox Christmas mass at the Church of Nativity."What happened today is a message to the Palestinian Authority and to Jordan that we will not allow this traitor to stay in the Church," a protester said as quoted by Reuters.The Greek Orthodox Church of Jerusalem acquired most of its land in 19th century and has been leasing them to public institutions for lengthy terms since then.The Christian Orthodox Church's controversial behind-the-scene land deals have been reported on by the Israeli media.The assets sold, allegedly include properties in both East and West Jerusalem, as well as in the cities of Caesarea and Jaffa.In one instance, an anonymous company registered in a tax haven, bought 240 apartments, a commercial center and some undeveloped land in Jerusalem's center for the modest sum of $3.3 million, according to a report published by the Haaretz newspaper last October.