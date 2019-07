© Reuters / Vincent Kessler



A newly-elected British Green Party MEP, who has been a passionate EU supporter before entering Parliament, has given a damning verdict on his first two weeks - insisting that they don't have "any clue."In an article for Politico, Magid Magid, who, has revealed his disappointment with fellow EU politicians and the institutions - claiming that he "felt duped."The black MEP revealed howMagid's comments may raise a few eyebrows with pro-EU advocates, particularly as he himself represents a party, the Greens, that is staunchly loyal to the concept of the bloc.Magid, 30, also insisted that he and other politicians had no right to reject accusations leveled against "the European elite that we are out of touch," when EU officials are not elected through truly democratic means.The Green Party won 11 seats in May's EU elections with Nigel Farage's Brexit party winning the most - 29 in total - making them the largest British party in the Strasbourg parliament.