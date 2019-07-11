We do not, at the moment, have any evidence that this was a hack so our focus is on finding someone within the system who has released illicitly these communications.

© Otago Daily Times/Arab News Today



The UK government has found no evidence of computer hacking of emails sent by the British ambassador to the US that heavily criticised US President Donald Trump and his administration, a UK government official has revealed.Foreign Minister Sir Alan Duncan told MPs in the House of Commons on Thursday that they are focusing their investigation on individuals within the UK system, after failing to find any evidence of outside interference.Sir Kim Darroch, Britain's ambassador to the US since January 2016, resigned on Wednesday over leaked cables in which he branded President Donald Trump's administration as "dysfunctional,""inept," and "incompetent."In his statement he revealed that he wanted to "put an end" to the speculation around his future following the furore over the leaking of the damaging secret memos."The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like..." Darroch wrote.The diplomatic row between the two nations, who have consistently eulogized about their "special relationship" over many years escalated quickly. It provoked Trump into firing off a series of insulting tweets aimed at Darroch and UK PM Theresa May.The US leader branded Britain's ambassador as "wacky","a very stupid guy", despite declaring that he didn't know him, "but have been told he is a pompous fool."