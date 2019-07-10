The picture shows just how complicit the mass media has become in convincing Generation Z (Gen Z) adults into accepting TSA-style checkpoints at public venues.
USA Today's caption says it all,
USA Today's reporter Dawn Gilberston, offers a disturbing glimpse into the mass media's collusion with TSA-style checkpoints at public venues.Annabel Hess, right, signed up for PreCheck at an RV outside the gates of the Country LakeShake music festival in Chicago in late June at the urging of her roommate Catie Hjerpe, left.
The story describes how happy a young woman is to join IdentoGo's TSA PreCheck just so she can avoid check-in lines at music festivals.
Below are some examples of how hard the mass media is working to convince Gen Z adults to give up their privacy.Her roommate has had PreCheck since college and saw the festival's pitch about enrolling on-site and getting a fast pass through festival security as a bonus.
Mass media claims giving away your privacy is fun
This disturbing video from WBCD News 2 is yet another example of how the mass media laughs about losing one's privacy so they can avoid check-in lines; referring to PreCheck enrollees as "lucky ducks" twice.
Earlier this year, IdentoGo offered PreCheck enrollees a chance to win gift cards and a free facial biomteric enrollment to a few lucky ducks in Burbank, California.
IdentoGO by Idemia, the leading provider of identity services, will host an Open House celebration at its new Burbank location (2436 W Victory Blvd.) on Wednesday, March 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those who visit the center during this time can enter to win a prize giveaway that includes a $400 Southwest Airlines credit, a $400 Hotels.com gift card and a free TSA Pre✓® enrollment worth $85.There is nothing fun about giving up your identity to gain entrance to music festivals, sporting events, and other public venues.
IdentoGo has come a long way since last year's propaganda bus tours at MLB, NFL and NHL stadiums and their partnership with Staples.
IdentoGo has repainted their RVs, to make them more appealing to Gen Z adults by putting pictures of smiling young women on them in a blatant attempt to gain wider acceptance.
warns that the TSA and IdentoGo want to put TSA checkpoints in public venues across the country.
TSA-style checkpoints at music festivals? What is next? Fairs, malls and movie theaters?
Accepting TSA-style checkpoints in public venues gives Big Brother unprecedented access to our private lives.