Society's Child
Australian park named after native plant, may be renamed because it's 'politically incorrect' and racist'
RT
Tue, 09 Jul 2019 15:36 UTC
Blackboy Park in the city of Joondalup has long borne the slang name of the indigenous Australian plant Xanthorrhoea because it boasts five of the shrubs. The plants were previously commonly referred to as Blackboys but have, in recent decades, been rebranded 'Grass Trees.'
After some political pressure, the city council will now consult with the local community about a potential name change before finalizing plans with the state geographical names authority. The mooted name change has caused something of a stir online with some wondering if it is necessary. "You're kidding. It's a black boy, suck it up," one person said, while another asked: "What isn't offensive any more?"
However, others argued that the name change is long overdue. "The problem is not that the name is 'politically incorrect.' It's that the Xanthorrhoea/grass tree got that nickname for racist reasons in the first place," another commenter wrote.
The move comes after Western Australia Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Wyatt conducted a campaign asking state councils to rename any and all landmarks with inappropriate or potentially offensive names as part of his platform advocating for the rights of indigenous Australians.
"I encourage all local governments to perhaps have a look at some of the names of some of their locations and engage with their local Aboriginal people in finding better names that I think everyone can celebrate," Wyatt told the West Australian.
Latest News
- Surveillance nation: Complicit media encourages Generation Z adults to sign each other up for facial recognition at music festivals, airports
- Snyder: Epstein case has the potential to be the biggest scandal in American history
- Twitter to ban tweets 'dehumanizing' religious groups; more content censorship in the works
- The first Europeans weren't who you might think
- Ex-FBI and CIA officials may draw withering fire for their role in Russiagate
- Australian park named after native plant, may be renamed because it's 'politically incorrect' and racist'
- Birmingham court sentences gang members of UK's 'most ambitious, extensive and prolific' modern-day slavery network ever exposed
- Body of missing American molecular biologist found in Crete; investigation ongoing but foul play not suspected
- Hong Kong leader declares controversial bill to allow transfer of fugitives to mainland China "dead"
- Ukrainian servicewomen offered as "sexual entertainment" to officials and cadets
- Air pollution will cause early deaths in UK cities - Study
- Mystery around Jeffrey Epstein's fortune and how he made it
- Italian court sentences 24 to prison over South American Operation Condor
- Goldman: The Fed has lost control; countdown for 'the last asset bubble'
- Corbyn: Labour would back 'remain' vote in second Brexit referendum
- Christine Pelosi: Warning! It's 'quite likely some of our faves are implicated' in 'horrific' Epstein case
- Duterte dares the US to bring its fleet to fight China: 'Want trouble? You first!'
- Netanyahu taunts Iran: Israeli planes can 'reach everywhere' in the ME
- UK tabloids: Russia hacked ambassador's Trump memos...while FM Jeremy Hunt plays along
- Taliban and Afghan delegates agree on road map to peace, with differing texts
- Snyder: Epstein case has the potential to be the biggest scandal in American history
- Ex-FBI and CIA officials may draw withering fire for their role in Russiagate
- Hong Kong leader declares controversial bill to allow transfer of fugitives to mainland China "dead"
- Mystery around Jeffrey Epstein's fortune and how he made it
- Italian court sentences 24 to prison over South American Operation Condor
- Goldman: The Fed has lost control; countdown for 'the last asset bubble'
- Corbyn: Labour would back 'remain' vote in second Brexit referendum
- Christine Pelosi: Warning! It's 'quite likely some of our faves are implicated' in 'horrific' Epstein case
- Duterte dares the US to bring its fleet to fight China: 'Want trouble? You first!'
- Netanyahu taunts Iran: Israeli planes can 'reach everywhere' in the ME
- UK tabloids: Russia hacked ambassador's Trump memos...while FM Jeremy Hunt plays along
- Taliban and Afghan delegates agree on road map to peace, with differing texts
- Oh, the irony! British Foreign Ministry holds conference on media freedom, bans RT from attending
- Elizabeth Warren: It should not be a criminal offense to cross the border illegally
- Iran declares war on US's covert influence in Iraq
- Democratic congresswoman Veronica Escobar secretly sending staff into Mexico to coach asylum-seekers
- 'I wouldn't sanction Georgia out of respect for its people' - Putin
- US State Dept boasted in 2017 that the appointment of FM Chrystia Freeland meant Canada had adopted an 'America First foreign policy'
- Judge rules against Trump on drug pricing disclosures - says it's up to Congress
- Norwegian tanker 'attacked' in Gulf set to dock in Iran despite US blame-game
- Surveillance nation: Complicit media encourages Generation Z adults to sign each other up for facial recognition at music festivals, airports
- Twitter to ban tweets 'dehumanizing' religious groups; more content censorship in the works
- Australian park named after native plant, may be renamed because it's 'politically incorrect' and racist'
- Birmingham court sentences gang members of UK's 'most ambitious, extensive and prolific' modern-day slavery network ever exposed
- Body of missing American molecular biologist found in Crete; investigation ongoing but foul play not suspected
- Ukrainian servicewomen offered as "sexual entertainment" to officials and cadets
- Social justice snowflakes won't quit until US becomes a balkanized battlefield (or is it already?)
- Before the SHTF, let's take another tour through Jeffrey Epstein's little black book
- Spanish newspaper El Pais claims Assange team wanted to smuggle him to Russia or Cuba
- AfroFuture Fest changes ticket pricing that charged white people double - after backlash
- No limits to war propaganda: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game follows very worst of Western foreign policy
- Prosecutors say "extremely concerning" images discovered - pedophile Epstein claims immunity
- Tommy Robinson to request emergency political asylum in the United States
- Ross Perot, eccentric billionaire who made two independent runs for president, dies at 89
- The Indian state where farmers sow the seeds of death
- Former top cop of NYC wants to classify Antifa as a domestic terror group
- One down, 20 plus to go: Eric Swalwell is the first candidate to drop out of the 2020 presidential race
- Bollywood star's 'eye rape' claim sparks online debate
- Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says most people should get off Facebook permanently
- Nelson Mandela's grandson slams Israel the "apartheid state"
- The first Europeans weren't who you might think
- Seven or more human types inhabited the planet before homo sapiens
- Ziklag? 3,000 year old city found south of Jerusalem ignites biblical debate
- The British roots of the Deep State: How the Round Table infiltrated America
- 12,300 year old campsite replete with bird bones and tobacco found in Utah Desert
- D-Day: More difficult than you think
- Plato's cave and the Matrix
- Archaeologists discover 6000-year-old cave paintings on Czech territory
- SOTT Focus: A Genealogy of American Russophobia
- DNA suggests that 12 Century BC Philistines came from Europe
- Honoring the life of Lyndon LaRouche
- Who were the Mongols?
- East Asians may have been reshaping their skulls 12,000 years ago
- "Overwhelming evidence" Vatican 'hid art that showed female priests'
- Lost Bronze Age palace unearthed in Iraq
- SOTT Focus: Latin America's recurring tragedy: Why Bolívar has more in common with Guaido than Chavez
- Romans may have 'trapped more flies' with honey says new study
- 'Undisturbed' Roman shipwreck discovered off Cyprus coast - loaded with ancient goods
- 4,000-year-old burial revealed on Britain's 'island of druids'
- Latest evidence shows that resin was used by Neandertals in central Italy
- Pentagon looking to prep soldiers for 'battlefield nuclear warfare' with virtual reality tech
- Two asteroids to pass extremely close to Earth
- Interbreeding between Archaic Humans and Homo Sapiens in China is suggested by analysis of an Ancient molar
- Humans perform as well or better when exposed to high vs low CO2 concentrations says new study
- Does the universe spin too?
- China's Mars rover will launch in 2020, seeks signs of life and potential for livable human conditions
- Evolution, mutations, and "fooling the laymen": New episode of 'Science Uprising'
- Russia's future Moon base will use 'local resources' & 3D-printing - Roscosmos
- Part-matter, part-light: Newly discovered 'hybrid particles' open doors to exciting new tech
- Winter monsoons became stronger during geomagnetic reversal 780,000 years ago
- Another mysterious deep space signal traced to the other side of the universe
- Ancient tree to reveal secrets of Earth's polar reversal
- Searching for a mirror universe? Scientists say it could be sitting right in front of you!
- Nerve surgery by Australian surgeons restores movement in paralysed hands
- If you have this gene you could have schizophrenia, 18-year-long study finds
- 'Development in full swing': Russian Helicopters plans to enter air taxi market
- Professor Zharkova's Grand Solar Minimum 2020 - 2055 paper accepted by Nature - 300 years of warming from 2370
- The world's smallest MRI machine just captured the magnetic field of a single atom
- Scientists to freeze themselves in Arctic ice for an unprecedented year-long study
- Light waves could enable ultrafast quantum computing
- Mud volcano erupts again in Taiwan
- Waterspout filmed near St. George Island, Florida
- Torrential flooding in Spain's Navarre leaves one dead and towns under water
- Record cold in Brazil
- Toxic algal bloom halts fishing, swimming on entire Mississippi shoreline
- Eighth dead grey whale washes up on British Columbia coast - total now of 171 on west coast of North America
- Calgary hit by huge hailstorm
- Nearly a month's worth of rain in ONE hour triggers travel nightmare in Washington DC
- Giant fissures appear near epicenters of California's major earthquakes
- Severe summer hailstorms hit Verona and other areas of Italy
- Teen girl trapped in 15-foot sinkhole after curb she was sitting on collapsed in Douglas County, Nebraska
- Putin travels to Siberia as floods turn deadly - at least 23 killed and 8 still missing (UPDATE)
- Several record temperature lows in the Trans-Baikal territory, Russia
- Heavy rainfall triggers floods in eastern China
- "There is no heat out there" — Anomalous cold continues across Europe's Nordic nations
- Hailstones the size of tennis balls hit south-central France
- Rare pillars of light appear above Philippine skies
- 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, tsunami warning issued
- Infant found dead after apparent dog attack in Quebec, Canada
- Best of the Web: Southern California hit by 7.1 magnitude earthquake just one day after M6.4 tremor - the largest for 20 years
- Meteor fireball streaks across Australian skies
- Large meteor fireball caught on camera streaking over South Florida - UPDATE: Space debris reentry
- Mysterious bangs, flashes over NSW, Australia sky likely a meteor
- Huge late-night explosion that has left Kilmarnock, UK residents mystified
- Astronomers spotted a car-size asteroid just hours before it exploded over Puerto Rico
- Mysterious 'loud boom' heard over small English town spooks residents
- What was that loud boom near Clemmons, North Carolina? No one knows
- Unexplained boom heard across Hamilton, Ontario remains a mystery
- Residents concerned after they hear, feel loud boom in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
- Nuke sensors detect asteroid explosion in the atmosphere over the Caribbean
- Meteor fireball sends shockwaves over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New York and New Jersey
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over west Texas
- Meteor fireball flying over the Ozarks in Arkansas captured on skycam
- Meteor fireball seen flying over Flagstaff, Arizona
- Meteor fireball soars over Qujing in China's Yunnan province
- Bright meteor fireball filmed on June 15 over the province of Toledo, Spain
- Dashcam captures spectacular meteor fireball in Canberra, Australia
- Multiple reports of meteor fireball soaring over Brazil
- Massive meteor fireball last month turned night into day in Adelaide, Australia
- Air pollution will cause early deaths in UK cities - Study
- Dr. Malcolm Kendrick - The vaccination debate
- First there was antibiotic resistance, now welcome treatment-resistant fungal infections
- Dr. Paul Saladino on the health effects of the carnivore diet
- The Exposome: The unique cloud of airborne microbes and chemicals that surrounds each of us
- Glyphosate Ban: Is your country or county safe from the agrichemical behemoth RoundUp?
- Even if CO2 caused climate change, it would be the cars, not the cows
- Are Beyond Meat's plant-based burgers healthier than red meat? Dietitians say no.
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: #22 - Poisoned Agriculture, Poisoned World
- The International Life Sciences Institute: The dangerous 'nonprofit' harming your health
- Strain of common cold virus could revolutionise treatment of bladder cancer - Study
- Freedom to dissent and the new blacklist in America
- The Seeds of Agroecology and Common Ownership
- Genes, yes, but obesity pandemic mostly down to diet: study
- Why so many of us don't lose weight when we exercise
- Cholesterol that is too LOW may boost risk for hemorrhagic stroke
- So you're a vegan ... but are you, really?
- Drug prices in 2019 are surging, with hikes at 5 times inflation
- New York Times' story on Lyme misses the bullseye
- Austrian parliament backs EU's first total ban of weedkiller glyphosate
- Singing can create cohesion: Why the community that sings together stays together
- 'Real world' knowledge: Bring back home economics - our kids lack basic life skills
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: "Everybody Knows That!" - Mass Beliefs and the Ideas That Shape Them
- Cause of near-death experiences still unknown and controversial
- Brain-to-brain network established by researchers in the US
- New research shows racial bias has its roots in sensory perception
- The four stages of life and the search for meaning and purpose within each
- You Are Fighting in The Most Important Battle of All Time
- Working with your hands does wonders for your brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Nature of Reality: Mindless Matter, or Universal Consciousness?
- 'Mystical' DMT compound found in normal brains
- The incredible link between nature and your emotions
- Jordan Peterson on the Psychological and Social Significance of Identity, and the Danger of 'Gender Fluidity' Indoctrination
- The inner nature of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Do You Believe In God? Jordan Peterson on Consciousness and Faith
- How to raise mentally strong and resilient children
- The mindfulness conspiracy
- Science says silence is much more important to our brains than we think
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Triumph of Irrationalism and the Death of Metaphysics
- For health and well-being, spend two hours a week in nature
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Lobstergate scandal! Israeli embassy caught in laughable kosher cover-up
- Lunatic stage: The first Democratic debate, summarized and translated
- California town accidentally misspells stop sign
- War looms between unstable, warmongering, rogue nation and Iran
- A nervous Obama personally thanks Trump for taking the blame for pesky photos of immigrant children in cages
- John Bolton urges military action against the Sun after uncovering evidence it has nuclear capabilities
- Hundreds attend wedding ceremony for two frogs in India
- Jonathan Pie: The race to number 10
- 'When has the government ever lied about attacks on ships in a gulf somewhere just to provoke war?' - John Bolton
- Flashback: 50-foot dead parrot placed in Potters Field Park as London celebrates Monty Python reunion
- Vatican announces new changes to the Lord's prayer
- Stunned Finnish Coast Guard spots '3-headed sea monster'... turns out to be a 'Russian yacht'
- Giant 'Yoshi the Fish' helps keep Indian beach clean
- Key asset: Police dog sniffs out car keys lost in woman's backyard
- Google deploys squads to destroy offensive books, videos, websites
- Curious shark checks out swimmer at Panama City, Florida beach
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
- New York Times wins Pulitzer for publishing blatant lies
Quote of the Day
The conceptual perspective of sapiens is built up to a great extent by his beliefs, for when man believes something with sufficient certainty, he confers on these beliefs the category of knowledge, which in the majority of cases are only a reflection of his opinions, hopes, likes, or dislikes.
Recent Comments
I think he wants to come here as he hopes for larger and dumber groups to help 'go fund him.' I do admit that most of what I know about this guy...
Nothing here, keep walking.
Most people know this is the beginning of coverups. Clinton goes to jail ? 'Prince' Andrew goes to jail ? Give me a break Washington is run by...
SOTT, Why quote Tyler Durden from ZeroHedge when you have the actual article by Michael Snyder linked at the very top? Just asking. I really do...
How many microbiologists have been killed/found dead in unusual circumstances, at latest count? R.C.