The Taliban and a delegation representing Afghan society have agreed at talks in Qatar upon a road map for a future political settlement in what is seen as a major step toward ending Afghanistan's nearly 18-year war.released on July 9 by U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad as an "unofficial translation," declares that the Taliban and intra-Afghan delegates hadThat is a key demand from Afghanistan's internationally backed government in Kabul.The English translation alsothe main language of most Taliban, the text included references to the withdrawal of foreign troops as part of the road map. But it did not include any reference to guarantees for women's rights. Like the English text,of the resolution included references to guaranteeing women's rights but did not mention the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.In all versions of the joint declaration, the Taliban and intra-Afghan delegates saidwith pledges not to attack hospitals and schools or critical infrastructure such as hydroelectric dams. They also said they agree to theand to be more diplomatic in their public statements about each other.In an e-mail to RFE/RL, a Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, claimed the Pashto version of the declaration was the original one and that it was translated into Dari and English.for future talks on a final peace agreement between the Taliban and Afghan government representatives.The road map comes as the United States and the Taliban continue negotiations on theThe latest round of the U.S.-Taliban negotiations began on July 1 but was paused on July 7-8 for two days of intra-Afghan dialogue. U.S. and Taliban negotiators resumed their talks in Qatar on July 9.The Taliban has refused to hold direct negotiations with the Afghan government until the United States announces a timetable for the withdrawal. Khalilzad has said the United States is seeking an agreement on a cease-fire and on direct talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government before the finalization of any peace deal. Khalilzad on July 9to the participants of the intra-Afghan dialogue: "Afghan society representatives across generations, senior government officials, Taliban - for finding common ground."A joint statement on July 9 by Germany and Qatar, the co-organizers of the intra-Afghan dialogue, said their joint declaration was the "first step to finding an understanding between the conflicting parties.""They engaged in substantive discussion over the course of two days covering a wide range of issues of common concern to the Afghan people, including rights of women and minorities, a cease-fire, the withdrawal of foreign troops and combatants, and the political future of Afghanistan," Germany and Qatar said . "We are very pleased today to reach a joint statement as a first step to peace," said Mutlaq bin Majid al-Qahtan, the Qatari Foreign Ministry's special envoy for conflict mediation, on July 9.The Afghan-Taliban road map is seen as critical in moving forward toward an overall peace deal. Khalilzad described the latest round of U.S.-Taliban talks as the "most productive" ever, telling RFE/RL that "a lot of progress" has been made.