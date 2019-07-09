© AFP/Wakil Kohsar



U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has described the latest round of U.S.-Taliban peace talks as the "most productive" ever, telling RFE/RL that "a lot of progress" has been made. Khalilzad made the remarks in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan on July 7 at the conclusion of the first day of an intra-Afghan dialogue in Qatar.-- although the Kabul officials traveled to the Doha gathering in a personal rather than official capacity. The Taliban previously refused to meet directly with any members of Afghanistan's government, calling them "Western puppets."But the Taliban agreed to meet with individuals in the Afghan government who are part ofKhalilzad told RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan after the conclusion of the July 7 meeting that U.S. andThose issues include theThe July 7-8 intra-Afghan dialogue, organized by Qatar and Germany, is seen as an icebreaker that could lead to direct negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban leaders.U.S.-Taliban negotiations are scheduled to resume on July 9 without any Afghan government representatives.The Taliban has said it is "happy with the progress."Khalilzad, a former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, told RFE/RL that both sides agreed thatHe said a political settlement required a deal that satisfied both the Afghan government and the Taliban. "The past 40 years of war in Afghanistan has shown that attempts by groups to force their ideas on others only result in further conflict," Khalilzad said.Khalilzad said U.S. and Taliban negotiators have also made progress on a cease-fire deal and discussed the conditions in which foreign forces will be reduced and eventually withdrawn from the country.U.S. President Donald Trump recently described Afghanistan as a "lab for terrorists," saying on July 1 that, if the United States withdraws its military forces from the country, he would still leave a "very strong intelligence" presence behind. Khalilzad said that issue had been discussed with the Taliban but added that he could not comment further.The veteran U.S. diplomat has also been touring the region in an attempt to gain support for the peace process in Afghanistan. Khalilzad saidPakistan has helped facilitate peace talks between Washington and the Taliban.Khalilzad conceded there is a danger that escalating tensions between the United States and Iran could impact the Afghan peace process. "We have told Iran that we don't want the issues we have with them to have a negative impact on peace in Afghanistan," Khalilzad said. "But the threat of this remains."