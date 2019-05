© Qatari MOFA



Loya jirga

Rising human cost of war

The US has held five rounds of talks with the Taliban since July as it seeks peaceful resolution of Afghan conflict.said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, in an email statement.American and Taliban officials resumed their sixth round of talks in Doha to end the 17-year conflict while the Afghan government hosted a rare assembly in Kabul to ensure its interests are upheld in any peace deal."There will be no other side except the US and Taliban representatives in the meeting, but some Qatari officials will remain present as hosts," said the spokesman for the armed group that has waged a bloody rebellion since it was ousted from power by a US-led coalition in 2001.The fifth round of peace talks, which continued for 11 days between February and March, ended without any breakthrough.Currently, 14,000 US troops are stationed in the country.None of the talks, which began in July last year, have so far included the Afghan government, which the Taliban views as a puppet regime.That means that even if the US and the Taliban can agree on a deal to end the 17-year-old war and a timetable for an eventual troop withdrawal,This week, the Afghan president convenedfor peace talks with the Taliban. The jirga has a purely consultative function, but it carries significance in Afghan politics and society.Last week, Khalilzad went to Moscow, whereand stressed the need for an "intra-Afghan dialogue" that would see all sides in Afghanistan at a negotiating table.The US forces overthrew the Taliban from power in an October 2001 invasion for hosting al-Qaeda leaders, including Osama bin Laden , blamed for the September 11, 2001, attacks in the US. The Taliban has since conducted an armed rebellion exacting a heavy toll on Afghan security forces, civilians and US-led NATO forces, with 3,804 civilians killed last year - the deadliest toll since 2001.in the past decade when it began compiling the data. In January, the Afghan president said some 45,000 security forces have been killed since 2014.As the talks continue, the US military has stopped tracking the amount of territory controlled or influenced by the Afghan government and rebels, a US watchdog said on Tuesday.