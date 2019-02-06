© Reuters/Maxim Shemetov



is boycotting the talks, however, having rejected

t

he Taliban's key condition for peace: that all foreign troops have to leave Afghanistan.

Representatives of the Taliban met with other Afghan delegates in Moscow to discuss the prospects of peace and the removal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan.The Taliban were represented by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, a former mujahideen fighter who has led the movement's office in Qatar since 2012. Several members of the Afghan diaspora in Russia, as well as former government officials from Afghanistan, also attended.Though Russia considers the Taliban a terrorist organization, Stanikzai was optimistic that the talks would go a long way to change Moscow's mind."We are fighting only for freedom of Afghanistan and just to remove the foreign forces from Afghanistan," Stanikzai told RT's Maria Finoshina on Tuesday.Last month, Stanikzai met with US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, hoping to lay the groundwork for the eventual US withdrawal after over 17 years of war.and "very good." Some progress was made on at least two points, and technical groups were discussing things further, he told RT.Asked how soon he would like to see foreign troops gone, Stanikzai said,In addition to departure of all foreign troops,, a constitution that would respect the interests of all the people of Afghanistan, and guarantees for human rights and the rights of women.This was not Stanikzai's first contact with the Americans. In 1996, he traveled to Washington as the Taliban's acting foreign minister, to request diplomatic recognition from the Clinton administration.and blamed it for harboring Osama Bin Laden, the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington. US troops invaded Afghanistan in late 2001 to overthrow the Taliban and hunt down Bin Laden.Bin Laden was eventually located in neighboring Pakistan and killed in a May 2011 raid. However, the US war against the Taliban in Afghanistan continued, even as the Washington-backed government in Kabul continued to lose territory and troops.Karzai, who was the first president of Afghanistan under US and served till 2014, admitted the absence of Kabul officials from the Moscow talks was not helping the peace process, but remained hopeful."Let us not speak about those things.," he told RT.