Diplomats may have a reputation for greyness, obfuscation, even hypocrisy, but few have found themselves compared to a serial killer, let alone one who devours human flesh.That honour befell Laars Faaborg-Andersen, the European Union's ambassador to Israel, last week when Jewish settlers launched a social media campaign casting him as Hannibal Lecter, the terrifying character from the film Silence of the Lambs. An image of the Danish diplomat wearing Lecter's prison face-mask was supposed to suggest that Europe needs similar muzzling.European officials, outraged by the Lecter comparison, have reminded Tel Aviv that,While Europe may think of itself as part of an enlightened West, using aid to defend Palestinians' rights,Shir Hever, an Israeli economist who has spent years piecing together the murky economics of the occupation, recently published a report that makes shocking reading. Like others, he believes international aid has allowed Israel to avoid footing the bill for its decades-old occupation. But he goes further. His astonishing conclusion - one that may surprise Israel's settlers - is thatThe sums involved are huge. The Palestinians under occupation are among the most aid-dependent in the world, receivingIn 2013 the World Bank very conservatively estimated that theFurther, Israel's refusal to make peace with the Palestinians, and as a consequence the rest of the region, is used to justifyA survey published last week found tiny Israel to be the eighth most powerful country in the world.But whereas these income streams are a recognisable, if troubling, windfall from Israel's occupation, western humanitarian aid to the Palestinians is clearly intended for the victims, not the victors.The problem, says Hever, is Israel's self-imposed role as mediator. To reach the Palestinians, donors have no choice but to go through Israel. This provides ripe opportunities for what he terms "aid subversion" and "aid diversion".The first results from the Palestinians being a captive market. They have access to few goods and services that are not Israeli.An Israeli organisation monitoring the economic benefits for Israel in the occupation, assesses that dairy firm Tnuva enjoys a monopoly in the West Bank worth $60 million annually.Aid diversion, meanwhile, occurs becauseIsraeli restrictions mean it gets to charge for transportation and storage, and levy "security" fees.Other studies have identifiedCement-maker Nesher, for example, is reported to control 85 per cent of all construction by Israelis and Palestinians, including the supplies for rebuilding efforts in Gaza after Israel's repeated rampages.Significant segments of Israeli society, aside from those in the security industries, are lining their pockets from the occupation.What can be done? International law expert Richard Falk notes that Israel is exploiting an aid oversight vacuum: there are no requirements on donors to ensure their money reaches the intended recipients.What the international community has done over the past 20 years of the Oslo process - inadvertently or otherwise - isWhile Europe and Washington have tried to beat Israel with a small diplomatic stick to release its hold on the occupied territories, at the same time they dangle juicy financial carrots to encourage Israel to tighten its grip.There is a small ray of hope. Western aid policy does not have to be self-sabotaging. Hever's study indicates that Israel has grown as reliant on Palestinian aid as the Palestinians themselves. The EU noted last week that Israel not Brussels should be caring for the Bedouin it has left homeless. Europe could take its own advice to heart and start shifting the true costs of the occupation back on to Israel.That may happen soon enough whatever the west decides, if - as even Israel is predicting will occur soon - the Palestinian Authority of Mahmoud Abbas collapses.