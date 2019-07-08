© Getty Images



Afghan officials say at least 12 people have been killed and 179 others wounded in a suicide car-bombing in a crowded area in the city of Ghazni.The Taliban claimed responsibility for the July 7 attack that comes as representatives of the militant group are taking part in a two-day all-Afghan peace conference in Doha., said Hasan Raza Yousafi, a provincial council member.Afghan Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar told RFE/RL that 13 people who were in critical condition had been transferred to hospitals in the capital, Kabul.It's the second attack in Ghazni in two days.At least two people were killed and some 20 others were wounded in a bomb blast inside the Mohammadiya mosque in Ghazni's Khak-e-Ghariban area on July 6.Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for that attack.