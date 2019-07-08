Boat crash
Police and boat rescue teams work at Lake Jordan in Alabama after reports that two people went missing after a boat crash late on July 4, 2019.
A child was killed and two people were missing Friday following boat crashes on two separate Alabama lakes, officials said.

A crash on Smith Lake resulted in the death of a 12-year-old girl missing and two injuries, said Sgt. Chad Pate, from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Patrol Division.

There were nine people on board the 19-foot boat when it was involved in a one-boat accident.

A 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were injured in addition to the one fatality.

Smith Lake is seen in Crane Hill, Ala., where authorities say five people were injured and one went missing after a boat crash late on July 4, 2019.
In a separate accident, search efforts were underway at Jordan Lake after two boats collided near the mouth of Weoka Creek Thursday night, leaving two people missing, Capt. Gary Buchanan of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told ABC News on Friday.

The accident sent two people to hospitals and left three people with minor injuries, he said.

The two lakes, both popular recreation areas during the summer, are about three hours apart.