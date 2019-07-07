"Just Go Talk to the Engineers"

A Tale of Two Questions

Now, manipulation of search results. I think it's important to talk about how search works. Right now, if you Google the word "idiot" under images, a picture of Donald Trump comes up. I just did that. How would that happen? How does search work so that that would occur?

So it's not some little man sitting behind the curtain figuring out what we're going to show the user? It's basically a compilation of what users are generating and trying to sort through that information.

In Santa Clara County, Donald Trump in the 2016 election got 20% of the vote. That's how much of the vote he got. So it's not a surprise that the engineers who live in Santa Clara County would reflect that general political outcome. That has nothing to do with the algorithms and the really automated process that is the search engine that serves us.

Before I raised the issue with YouTube late last week, the top search results for "abortion" on the site were almost all anti-abortion — and frequently misleading. One top result was a clip called "LIVE Abortion Video on Display," which over the course of a gory two minutes shows images of a formed fetus' tiny feet resting in a pool of blood. Several of the top results featured a doctor named Antony Levatino, including one in which he testified to the House Judiciary Committee that Planned Parenthood was aborting fetuses "the length of your hand plus several inches" in addition to several misleading animations that showed a fetus that looks like a sentient child in the uterus. The eighth result was a video from conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, just above a video of a woman self-narrating a blog titled, "Abortion: My Experience," with text in the thumbnail that reads, "My Biggest Mistake." Only two of the top 15 results struck me as not particularly political, and none of the top results focused on providing dispassionate, up-to-date medical information.

The Smoking Gun: YouTube's Alternative Search Results

YouTube has apparently changed the search results on its site for the term "abortion" after Slate writer April Glaser contacted the company last Friday to ask "why anti-abortion videos saturated the search results for 'abortion,' and if the platform thought accurate, health-focused information had a place there."



Glaser reports that, by this past week, "anti-abortion content meant to enrage or provoke viewers was no longer purely dominating the results" on the site. According to Glaser, YouTube did not tell her whether or how it tweaked the results for "abortion," but "stressed that the company is working to provide more credible news content from its search and discovery algorithms."

So, what exactly was this change?

What else was on this blacklist?

Special Blacklists for Google Search

We have tons of white- and blacklists that humans manually curate. Hopefully this isn't surprising or particularly controversial.

The Final Verdict

It was not an algorithm that decided to switch over to the alternative search results for abortion; it was a human who manually made that decision behind the curtain.