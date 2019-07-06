© Brad Thompson/Fotolia

Affected Honda models include the 2001-2012 Accord, the 2010-2015 Crosstour, the 2001-2011 Civic, 2002-2011 CR-V, the 2011-2015 CR-Z, the 2003-2011 Element, the 2007-2014 Fit, the 2010-2014 Insight, the 2002-2004 Odyssey, the 2003-2015 Pilot and the 2006-2014 Ridgeline.

Acura models include the 2003 3.2CL, the 2013 ILX, the 2003-2006 MDX, the 2015 RDX, the 2005-2012 RL, the 2002-2003 3.2TL, the 2009-2014 TL, the 2009-2014 TSX, and the 2010-2013 ZDX.

Nineteen automakers are recalling about 70 million inflators in what has become the largest string of automotive recalls in US histor

y.

Honda is recalling 1.6 million vehicles in the US to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators, completing its required recalls six months ahead of schedule, the automaker said Friday.Honda was Takata's largest customer.The Japanese company, which was forced into bankruptcy by the troubles,The recalls include manyAll received replacement inflators made by Takata before February of 2017 and were scheduled to be recalled a second time to replace those with inflators made by another company.Honda said it has completed repairs or accounted for 83 percent of the [recalled vehicles], among the highest in the auto industry. Some of the inflators have been found in scrap yards or the vehicles are no longer in use.and Honda is urging people to schedule repairs as soon as possible.