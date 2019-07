With nearly a terabyte of evidence missing, a lawyer for one of more than 40 victims in a suspected serial child sexual abuse case at a German campsite has come forward with concerns over the botched investigation process.The horrifying case involves over 450 cases of child abuse over the span of 20 years, made all the more disturbing by new accusations against the local authorities tasked with investigating the case. Aside from failing to take action for such a long period of time, one of the victim's lawyers, Roman von Alvensleben, told RT the police did more than just drop the ball.Watch video here. Admitting "police failure," North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul described the situation as a "debacle," but Alvensleben thinks it is worse than that.