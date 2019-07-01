© Reuters / Jeenah Moon

A new study suggests that young Americans are becoming less comfortable around LGBTQ people. The data indicates either an uptick in bigotry or a blowback against "extremism" in the gay community - depending on whom you ask.The number of Americans in the 18-to-34 bracket who are comfortable interacting with LGBTQ people fell from 53% in 2017 to 45% in 2018, according to the annual Accelerating Acceptance report. That figure is down from 63% in 2016."These numbers are very alarming and signal a looming social crisis in discrimination."The study's provocative findings come at the end of Pride Month, during which the LGBTQ community holds parades and other events.