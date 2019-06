© Reuters/Mike Brown



A military expert has told RT that, while no one sends weapons beyond the skies, the militarization of space is inevitable.The military bloc'swhich has just been unveiled,Not many details are known about the strategy, but a major question arises here - is the world's biggest military alliance giving itself free rein to deploy weapons into orbit, just like the leeway it permits itself when it comes to dozens of non-NATO countries?Mikhail Khodarenok, a Russian military expert and retired air defense colonel, believes that it will take some time until NATO creates a viable space force.he told RT.However, it doesn't mean that the militarization of Earth's spheres of orbit won't ultimately come true.the expert suggested, adding that"Militarization of space is inevitable in the foreseeable future."As for NATO, it "doesn't play any independent role" in outer space, mainly because designing and sending weapons into outer space is an American prerogative. Thus,as the US military are currently busy working on "a multi-layered missile early warning system in space."They do realize that their 123 satellites could be hijacked, jammed or weaponized, which would make its entire space force increasingly vulnerable. "Quite a lot" depends on the US satellite fleet, including the GPS services, the use of precision weapons and imagery intelligence, Khodarenok pointed out.A country which will first obtain interceptor satellites ... will pose the biggest threat to the Pentagon," he stated, saying that China is the likeliest candidate to assume this role.Leading world powers have rolled out a host of cutting-edge weapons designed to be used from, or through, space.In the meantime, Washington continued to blame Russia and China for "weaponizing" space, triggering sharp rebukes from both Moscow and Beijing.