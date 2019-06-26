99% over

"The June 2019 Google Broad Core Algorithm Update impacted the rankings of websites in Google's Search Engine Results Pages. Several aspects of the algorithm were changed which caused some sites to gain visibility and others to lose visibility. Generally speaking, sites negatively impacted will see a drop in rankings for many or all of important keywords or key phrases which they used to rank well for ... The June 2019 Google Broad Core Algorithm Update impacted sites across the web, however, I am personally seeing the most impact on News and Health sites."



Mercola.com targeted in Google's latest core algorithm update

Google's new quality rater guidelines are a death knell for experts whose views threaten industry profits

"Google hires 'quality raters,' people who visit websites and evaluate their quality. Their feedback doesn't directly impact your site; it goes to engineers who update the Google algorithm in an effort to display great websites to their users. The guidelines give us great insight as to what Google considers a quality web page."

"There has been a lot of talk about author expertise when it comes to the quality rater guidelines ... This section has been changed substantially ... [I]f the purpose of the page is harmful, then expertise doesn't matter. It should be rated Lowest!"

the very fact that the information I present typically contradicts industry propaganda places me in the lowest possible rating category.

Bait and switch



Natural health and healing threaten drug and vaccine industry profits

that most certainly includes alternative and holistic health, and articles revealing the truth about toxic industries, including the drug and vaccine industries.

"In the QRG [quality rater guidelines], Google notes that raters should conduct 'research on the reputation of the website or creator of the main content.' Later they say '... Wikipedia articles can help you learn about a company and may include information specific to reputation, such as awards and other forms of recognition, or also controversies and issues.' If a news style website has a poor reputation, factors on their site could correlate with what Google is trying to push down in search results."

Who are the Google quality raters?

"Few people realize how much these raters contribute to the smooth functioning act we call 'Googling.' Even Google engineers who work with rater data don't know who these people are. But some raters would now like that to change. That's because, earlier this month, thousands of them received an e-mail that said their hours would be cut in half, partly due to changes in Google's staffing policies. Though Google boasts about its army of raters, the raters are not Google employees. Instead, they are employed by firms who have contracted them to Google, full time, for years on end. These raters believe that Google has reaped significant benefits from their labor without ensuring their jobs are secure and stable. That's why 10 raters came to Ars Technica to tell the story of what their lives are really like."

"To get a task, raters log into Raterhub and see what's available. Some days plenty of tasks exists; on others, a rater might wait hours and be offered nothing ... A typical task takes anywhere from 30 seconds to 15 minutes, and the amount of time the rater can bill for the task is pre-determined by Google," Newitz writes.16

Leapforce founder is a former Google employee

"Jackson told Ars that he started Leapforce in 2008 after quitting Google, where he had been working on a project called EWOQ. EWOQ is the precursor to Raterhub, though its origins are shrouded in secrecy. We do know that, as early as 2004, Google had a quality rater tool ... At that time, raters were hired directly by Google ... But by the time Google purchased the website Raterhub.com in 2012, all of Google's raters were coming from contracting companies like Leapforce, Lionbridge, Appen, and ZeroChaos. Many of Leapforce's raters still call the tool they use at Raterhub 'EWOQ,' though one told me that they have no idea why, nor what it stands for."

Google is not an independent actor in its censorship movement

What can you do?