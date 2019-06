© Politie Landelijke Eenheid

Dutch police have made the largest seizure of crystal meth in European history, finding 2,500kg (5,500lbs) in a hidden crawlspace at a warehouse in Rotterdam.The drugs, with an estimated street value in the hundreds of millions, were discovered last week during a raid on a business premises.Officers noticed the upper floor of the building was far smaller than it appeared from the outside, and eventually discovered a hidden compartment stuffed with the highly addictive drug, according to a Dutch police press release Dutch gangs are reportedly increasingly moving into the production of crystal meth, despite its lack of popularity in the Netherlands. So far in 2019, a total of four meth labs have been dismantled by Dutch authorities.