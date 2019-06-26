Society's Child
Nanny State: San Francisco becomes first US city to pass ban on e-cigarettes
The Hill
Tue, 25 Jun 2019 12:32 UTC
The ordinance, approved by the city's Board of Supervisors, says "no person shall sell or distribute an electronic cigarette to a person in San Francisco" if it has not undergone an FDA review, which no e-cigarette product has.
The ban includes sales made both online and in brick-and-mortar stores and also applies to flavored tobacco products. The use of vapes among people age 21 and older is still legal in the city.
The measure now heads to San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D), who is expected to sign the ordinance.
"I support the legislation authored by City Attorney Dennis Herrera and Supervisor Shamann Walton to suspend the sale of e-cigarettes in San Francisco until the Food and Drug Administration concludes a review of the impacts of vaping on public health," Breed said in a statement to CNN before the vote.
"There is so much we don't know about the health impacts of these products, but we do know that e-cigarette companies are targeting our kids in their advertising and getting them hooked on addictive nicotine products. We need to take action to protect the health of San Francisco's youth and prevent the next generation of San Franciscans from becoming addicted to these products."
Juul, a popular e-cigarette company based in San Fransisco, said it is working with lawmakers to support the creation of stricter regulations and hammered Tuesday's vote as harmful to those seeking to quit smoking tobacco products.
"This full prohibition will drive former adult smokers who successfully switched to vapor products back to deadly cigarettes, deny the opportunity to switch for current adult smokers, and create a thriving black market instead of addressing the actual causes of underage access and use. We have already taken the most aggressive actions in the industry to keep our products out of the hands of those underage and are taking steps to do more," a Juul spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill.
E-cigarette use has spiked in recent years, surpassing that of traditional tobacco products. A federal judge last month ordered the FDA to speed up its reviews of e-cigarette products already on the market.
The agency earlier this month issued final guidance for e-cigarette producers to submit premarket tobacco product applications in an effort to expedite product reviews and provide a path for official authorization.
San Francisco has hammered the FDA for allowing e-cigarettes to remain in stores without having undergone premarket reviews.
"E-cigarettes are a product that, by law, are not allowed on the market without FDA review. For some reason, the FDA has so far refused to follow the law," City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a statement last week after the ordinance passed an initial vote.
"Now, youth vaping is an epidemic," Herrera said. "If the federal government is not going to act to protect our kids, San Francisco will."