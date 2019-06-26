Puppet Masters
Huawei set to abate 'spying fears' by signing 'no-back-door' agreement with India
Wed, 26 Jun 2019 08:32 UTC
A 'back door' in technology products refers to a feature that allows unauthorized access to customers' data.
Huawei's business engagement in India is under scrutiny by the government after Washington restricted the Chinese company's hardware and software supplies.
"We are proposing to the Indian government that we are ready to sign a 'no-back-door' agreement. We encourage other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) also to sign this kind of agreement with the government and telecom operators," Huawei's CEO for India operations, Jay Chen, was quoted as saying by the Economic Times.
Since last year, the US has been pressing its allies to ban Huawei from 5G rollouts on suspicion that the Chinese government used the company as a vehicle for spying. Huawei and Beijing have strongly denied the accusations.
Some countries like Australia and Japan have barred Huawei, while others, including India, are yet to take a decision on whether to permit its 5G rollouts.
Huawei has teamed up with Vodafone Idea in India to conduct trials for the 5G services. Earlier this month, India's telecom minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said the government would take "a firm view" on Huawei's participation.
"We want a level playing field. I firmly believe that the Indian government will allocate spectrum for trials to everyone at one go and not differentiate based on vendors. India can't afford to work with select vendors for another 10 years when it is aspiring to become the third largest economy of the world," Chen said.
According to Indian daily Mint, Huawei's CEO said ironically: "We should appreciate Donald Trump and the US government for making Huawei too popular."
Comment: While the US has done its best to instill fear of Huawei 'spying on the world' the world hasn't been listening. Global Times reports that Huawei has already doubled its 5G contracts outside of China:
Despite rising US harassment and assault, China's Huawei Technologies has doubled its 5G contacts outside China, continuing supplying major carriers in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.Also see:
Huawei has secured so far 50 5G contracts outside China market as of Tuesday, which is a gain of almost 50 percent from the 30 contracts reported at MWC19 held in Barcelona, Spain, in February, Ding Yun, a senior executive of Huawei, told a summit ahead of the launch of MWC19 Shanghai, which is the largest industry annual event in Asia.
"Huawei has been doing fine, we have to make sure the continuity of our business, not by relying on inventory, but by investing on our core technologies ranging from chipset to modules to the operating system," Ding said. [...] "Currently, two-third of global existing 5G networks are powered by Huawei technologies," the senior executive said. He added that Huawei has just helped launch the 5G commercial network in Saudi Arabia.
