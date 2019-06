The US has destroyed the glimmering chance for negotiations and undermined "world peace and security" by targeting the Iranian leadership with a new wave of sanctions, Tehran has said.By slapping "useless sanctions" on Iran's top officials,the spokesperson for the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, said on Tuesday.His words were echoed by Iran's envoy to the UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, who said President Trump explained that the new sanctions are a response to Iran shooting down a US drone last week, among other things. He also said that he had considered striking several targets on Iranian soil, but called off the attack.Officials in Tehran blasted the new batch of restrictions imposed by the US.The longstanding conflict between Tehran and Washington escalated last year after the US unilaterally abandoned the 2015 deal on the Iranian nuclear program, re-imposing sanctions on Iran. In May, Iran said that it would partially suspend its obligations under the deal, unless the EU, another signatory to the agreement, negotiates the lifting of the US sanctions.