Thursday: Donald Trump calls Iran's actions a "big mistake" and hints that a military response is possible.



Friday: Trump says that he cancelled a "pretty heavy" air strike 10 minutes before the start to spare 150 Iranian lives, but insists the US military is "ready to go."



Sunday: Trump says Iran faces "obliteration like you've never seen before" if it doesn't restrict its nuclear program, while Bolton warns not to "mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness."



Monday: Trump signs off on "strong sanctions" against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.



Tuesday: Bolton says Washington "has held the door open for real negotiations" with Iran over its nuclear program, and that it now must "walk through that open door."

Madness or method?

Poking Iran

Strategy-free zone grows

Washington's fuzzy and high-drama "maximum pressure" approach to Iran has no realistic endgame - but is good for making the world a more unstable place for both America's adversaries and allies.National Security Advisor John Bolton's Tuesday claim that US diplomats are "surging" across the Middle East in search of a "path to peace" only to encounter "deafening silence" from Tehran might have ordinarily seemed merely mendacious.Plenty of outside observers claim these zigzags and mixed signals represent a chaotic administration where Trump is being pulled aside in turn by the hawks and doves on top of his own ever-changing mind, or that perhaps Bolton, who has spent the past several days in Israel, has gone rogue.Meanwhile Bolton, who has called for strikes and regime change in Iran at least since 2007, and has likely dreamt of this since the Islamic Revolution, has been one of the key proponents of maximum pressure.So, there is an American policy - but is it a good one?The economic devastation wrought on Iran by cancelling Obama-era sanctions relief has been surprisingly effective - at making ordinary Iranians poorer. The economy is expected to shrink six percent this year, inflation is in double figures, and oil production at a historic low.Iran continues to work towards exceeding the uranium stockpile limit, set by the 2015 international nuclear deal, this week.Maybe we are currently in stage two of the plan, when Iran is meant to be lashing out: here come the tanker incident earlier this month, which the US made every effort to pin on Tehran with limited success, and the drone takedown. These incidents are not yet casus belli, but for Bolton, who played a key role in creating THAT dossier prior to the Iraq war in 2003, the next one could be.But what then?Meanwhile, Trump's own common-sense instincts are for supporting US allies in the region, but keeping America itself out of long-term military adventures. Every time an opportunity has come to use firepower, the sitting US president has chosen to deploy rhetoric and the most token show of force possible. And he will definitely not want a new war 18 months before an election.Iran is cognizant of all this, so for all the ideas of a credible threat that Bolton theoretically summons with his mere existence, they know that Washington will not dare fight them.So, instead of a resolution - violent or diplomatic - the US seems to be orchestrating a flaring of tensions that merely entrenches each side as enemies, and makes the cost of compromise higher for each actor.Most galling of all for the present administration, the concept of a "strategy-free zone" was popularized by erstwhile Trump defense secretary Jim Mattis when describing Barack Obama's policies in the Middle East (might he have been the source for that new quote himself?). The very ones Trump never tires of condemning.