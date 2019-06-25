e.jeancarroll
E. Jean Carroll gave a bizarre interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper Monday in which she said that her alleged assault by President Donald Trump was "not sexual," and noted that most people think of rape as being sexy due to their "fantasies." Trump of course has denied this woman's claim in New York magazine, which is not backed up by any concrete evidence.
E. Jean Carroll, who offered an accusation that President Donald Trump attacked her with no video evidence, has praised Hillary Clinton and called herself a "radical feminist" in the same interview. Carroll notably did not make her accusation against Trump during the 2016 election or the first two years of Trump's presidency.

President Trump responded to the New York magazine accusation:
"Jesus, what woman would not take George Clooney's name? I've been married several times. I've never taken a man's name in my life, but I would never tell Amal what to do. I'm a radical, radical feminist, and it doesn't bother me at all..."Look at Michelle Obama. Look at Hillary Clinton," she says. "There's a million things that keep women down - earning only 78% of what men earn, for example - but changing your name is not one of them."

New York Daily News passage ends

"I hate Bill O'Reilly!" Carroll said in another profile piece in which she described her dating game to break up couples by getting them to be mean-spirited to one another.

"If you lose a round, it's because you didn't think evilly enough," Carroll said.