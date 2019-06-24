Jimmy Dore
How do you know the MSM is nothing more than the media wing of the military-industrial-complex? A Raytheon board member masquerading as an objective analyst is a good start.

On Friday, CBS News analyst and retired Navy Admiral James Winnefeld Jr. slammed President Trump for calling off retaliatory strikes on Iran over a downed US drone, while insisting we must strike Iran or else the United States will "lose a lot of credibility".

Trump called off the planned strikes Friday, tweeting that "we were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights," only to learn that 150 people would die in the bombardments. According to the New York Times, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton and CIA Director Gina Haspel were predictably hot-to-trot on military action. Instead, Trump announced that "major additional sanctions" were coming Iran's way and would be unveiled on Monday.


While a MSM pundit slamming Trump is nothing new, Winnefeld happens to be a board member of military defense contractor Raytheon since 2017, raking in nearly $300,000 per year in total compensation - something CBS did not disclose.

winnefeld raytheon
Perhaps CBS could have instead featured one of the 76 retired US generals and diplomats who warned against war with Iran in a May 24 open letter?

Watch Dore break down what's going on (original video of report here). While cued to play around 3 minutes in, the entire segment is worth a watch.