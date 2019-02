Enter Jimmy Dore

For those who missed it, Joe Rogan had Bari Weiss on "The Joe Rogan Experience" two weeks ago - where he took the New York Times' journalist to task in real time as she fumbled over facts, figures,Weiss, a vocal critic of Donald Trump , was attempting towho is quite possibly the largest threat to establishment Democrats in 2020 for her staunch "anti-interventionist" foreign policy agenda and populist views on the economy.Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran, took heat over a January 2017 trip to Syria, where she met with President Bashar al-Assad in what she said was an unplanned trip approved by the House Ethics Committee. For this, Gabbard has been mercilessly smeared by the establishment media - which has publishedWhen Weiss attempted to smear Gabbard by calling her an "Assad Toady," Rogan didn't toe the line - asking her "what does that mean?" in reference to the word "Toady."- fumbling around for an explanation of what a "Toady" is - even spelling it wrong in the process." stammered the New York Times journalist.Rogan informs Weiss that a Toady is a "sycophant,"To which Weiss replies: "While Rogan's pushback of Weiss was indeed devastating - progressive populist comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore absolutely dismantled her on Monday's edition of The Jimmy Dore Show. Yes, this is all a bit meta - but it's worth watching Dore and his guests perform a brutal dissection of Weiss's appearance that's worth 18 minutes of your time.Dore - who criticised NBC Newsover an anti-Gabbard report which relied on a discredited Democrat-run firm, has come under fire himself for criticizing the obvious propaganda.After Dore called out Russiagater Caroline Orr for her criticism of Gabbard, Orr tweeted "."