This isn't about helping Huawei. It's about preventing harm to American companies.

Highly concerned over an imminent loss of billions of dollars in trade with Huawei, Silicon Valley giants have been quietly lobbying the Trump administration to ease its ban on sales of components to the Chinese tech firm.While the details of the negotiations have not been revealed, Huawei stressed that it has not asked its American business partners to lobby on their behalf."They're doing it by their own desire because, for many of them, Huawei is one of their major customers," Andrew Williamson, Huawei's vice president of public affairs, explained. He said that losing the Chinese market will have "catastrophic" consequences for some of them."For technologies that do not relate to national security, it seems they shouldn't fall within the scope of the order," Jimmy Goodrich, vice president of global policy at SIA, explained. "And we have conveyed this perspective to government."