Puppet Masters
Putin warns US attempt to push Huawei from global market is first sign of looming tech war
RT
Fri, 07 Jun 2019 20:59 UTC
"Take the situation around the company Huawei, for example. There are attempts not even to challenge it, but to brazenly force it out of the global market," Putin told the audience at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday. "In some circles it is even called the first technological war of the coming digital era."
Washington has long criticized Huawei and another Chinese tech company, ZTE, over alleged links to the Chinese government. In May, when the trade war between Washington and Beijing escalated, the Trump administration blacklisted Huawei, citing national security concerns.
Putin added that attempts to monopolize a new technological wave by some countries impede solving the global inequality problem and will lead to destabilization.
Despite Huawei's repeated denials of the accusations by Washington, leading global tech companies such as Google, Intel, and Qualcomm, started cutting their ties with the Chinese firm to comply with the US ban. Huawei has already filed a motion in a US court to overturn the ban on its products, saying that it was targeted in "violation of due process."
Washington's crusade against the Chinese firm comes as the world's two biggest economies are embroiled in a simmering trade row, which has resulted in tit-for-tat tariffs on billions worth of imports. The latest escalation saw the US raising tariffs to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, and China hitting back with up to 25 percent tariffs on 5,000 US products worth $60 billion.
The liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it comes stronger than their democratic state itself. That, in its essence, is fascism - ownership of government by an individual, by a group, or by any other controlling private power.
The account, of the so told "Mankind's" evolutionary path, is is biggest fairy tale in history. When will "they" stop trying to hoodwink us?...
When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing - When you see that money is flowing to those...
Scottreader. I see where your coming from. But, fact is fact. When it's starts snowing in June and July, people will naturally, start to ask...
"The giant prints and other, smaller ones came to the attention of scientists from the University of Calgary. Inspecting them, they were...
It's certainly going to be 'weaponized' by some, but the basic claims are not without basis: [Link]
Comment: