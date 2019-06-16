© Vadim Denisov/TASS



Plahotniuc would be prosecuted for "usurping power" and other crimes.

In a series of events not dissimilar to those in Venezuela

Supporters of the Democratic Party of Moldova, together with their leader, oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, have just fled the country after the resignation of the government of Pavel Filip. Moldovan media outlets wrote about this, noting that businessmen and politicians flew off in private jets.According to some reports,And according to some information, Plahotniuc flew to Istanbul, and according to others, to Odessa.In a statement delivered by the Democratic Party headquarters this morning and reported by TASS, the party confirmed the reports but attempted to distance his moves from the resignation of government, couching it as a 'family visit'."Due to media speculations about the alleged disappearance of the Moldova Democratic Party leader, we confirm that Vladimir Plahotniuc left the country for a couple of days to visit his family," the press service said in a statement.After the Democratic Party announced on Friday evening the resignation of Pavel Filip's cabinet and said it would go into the opposition,According to Moldovan media reports,For a few days it appeared as though Dodon was preparing an exit, at least according to opposition media and western reporting.Dodon expected that individuals close to the self-declared former government would try to flee the country, but he is sure that they will be found if necessary.As FRN reported previously, Dodon pushed back and declared the parliament's moves illegal and moved to form a new cabinet. City ​​mayors, municipal councilors and chairmen of district councils gathered on June 14th at the Moldovan parliament building in Chisinau to demonstrate support for the new cabinet under the leadership of Maia Sandu.Sandu thanked the participants and called on everyone to join the march in support of the new government, which will be held on Sunday, June 15th.These events in Moldova represent yet another failed color revolution attempt by U.S backed interests in recent months.