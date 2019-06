A student at First Coast Technical College in St. Augustine, Florida, was suspended after she posted a photo of herself with a firearm on social media. She has filed a lawsuit against the school.The student, Dai'mon Royster, filed a lawsuit in federal court this week alleging that the college violated her constitutional rights when they suspended her over the photo.The photo shows Royster and her partner peering at the camera while they hold their firearms. Royster is crouched near the ground and aiming the gun towards the camera.Royster was suspended by the college after another student reported the photo to the college's administration.Royster has been suspended indefinitely from the college over the photo but she is hopeful that the college will reinstate her as a result of the lawsuit. The suit alleges that the college violated her first and fourteenth amendments rights by sanctioning her for a private social media post.In April, Breitbart News reported that a New Jersey two high school students had been suspended after he posted a photo of himself at a gun range on social media. The ACLU filed a complaint on behalf of the students, alleging that the school violated their constitutional speech rights.