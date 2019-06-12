© CNN



Saudi Arabia is seeking to execute a teenager who has been imprisoned ever since his arrest as a 13-year-old, human rights experts have said.Murtaja Qureiris, 18, is facing the death penalty - possibly by crucifixion - over charges including anti-government protests, joining a "terrorist organisation", firing at security forces and making Molotov cocktails which were later thrown at a police station."There should be no doubt that the Saudi Arabian authorities are ready to go to any length to crack down on dissent against their own citizens, including by resorting to the death penalty for men who were merely boys at the time of their arrest," said Amnesty International's Middle East research director, Lynn Maalouf.Mr Qureiris, a member of Saudi Arabia's minority Shia community, was arrested in 2014 by border authorities while travelling with his family to Bahrain, according to CNN.He was considered at the time by experts to be Saudi Arabia's youngest known political prisoner.Following his arrest, he was detained in Dar al-Mulahaza juvenile detention centre in al-Dammam city, where Amnesty International said he was held in solitary confinement for a month.There Mr Qureiris was allegedly beaten and intimidated during his interrogation before being moved to an adult prison aged 16."The Saudi Arabian authorities have a chilling track record of using the death penalty as a weapon to crush political dissent and punish anti-government protesters - including children - from the country's persecuted Shia minority," Ms Maalouf said.Months previously Riyadh carried out one of the largest mass executions in recent years when is killed 37 people for alleged terror offences.Human Rights Watch described the punishment as "grotesque" and said most of the convicted were members of the country's persecuted Shia minority.