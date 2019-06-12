© Reuters / Carlos Barria



The FBI Atlanta Field Office released a statement confirming that, along with 27 other local, state, and federal law enforcement entities, that 231 missing children had been successfully located in the month of May during Operation Safe Summer.



"From May 1, 2019 to May 24, 2019, 231 missing and/or exploited children were located. The operation's goal was to combat all forms of child exploitation and make our community safer for our children heading into the summer months. The end of OSS coincided with National Missing Children's Day, May 25," the release said.



The statement said that on average, one in seven missing children is a victim of sex trafficking.

Attorney General Barr's leadership appears to be crippling those who exploit children.In total, the Internet Crimes Against Children "investigated more than 18,500 complaints of technology-facilitated crimes targeting children" between April and May, resulting in the nearly 1,700 arrests.In the agency's press release, Attorney General William Barr said that "The sexual abuse of children is repugnant, and it victimizes the most innocent and vulnerable of all," and went on to say that "Over the span of just two months, our ICAC task forces investigated more than 18,000 complaints of internet-related abuse and helped arrest 1,700 alleged abusers.The press release also notes that operation "Broken Hart" specifically "targeted suspects who: (1) produce, distribute, receive and possess child pornography; (2) engage in online enticement of children for sexual purposes; (3) engage in the sex trafficking of children; and (4) travel across state lines or to foreign countries and sexually abuse children."Just two weeks ago, the FBI announced that it had rescued over 200 exploited children in its own massive operation.