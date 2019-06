McAfee: The Government Is Conspiring Against Me

Bitcoin millionaire John McAfee - who's a fugitive from the law for tax evasion - derisively taunted the U.S. government on Twitter. McAfee warned them to leave him alone or he will "f***ing bury" them.McAfee warned that if the feds don't leave him alone, he'll drop several bombshells that will reveal mass corruption within the government. So they'd better back off - or else.