John McAfee
Bitcoin millionaire John McAfee - who's a fugitive from the law for tax evasion - derisively taunted the U.S. government on Twitter. McAfee warned them to leave him alone or he will "f***ing bury" them.

In a dizzying weekend Twitter rant, McAfee claimed that the Department of Justice is compiling a bogus case against him for money-laundering, racketeering, and murder.

McAfee: The Government Is Conspiring Against Me

McAfee warned that if the feds don't leave him alone, he'll drop several bombshells that will reveal mass corruption within the government. So they'd better back off - or else.