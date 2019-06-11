Clown world strikes again.Facebook removed a post which consisted simply of the word "honk," asserting that it was a violation of their community standards.Yes, really.The fact that Facebook is now ruthlessly enforcing its far-left ideology across its own platform cannot be denied.Over the weekend, the Silicon Valley giant banned Natural News, which had 2.5 million followers on the platform, just hours after leftist website the Daily Beast published a hit piece against its owner Mike Adams.Last month, Facebook banned yours truly along with a number of other conservative commentators for no specific reason whatsoever.Will the Trump administration do anything about it or will his base continue to be placated by meaningless tweets which aren't followed by any real action?