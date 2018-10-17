© Twitter

A 4chan meme nearly became official Australian policy after the country's ruling party backed a motion that declared "It's OK to be white." The government claims it mistakenly supported the resolution and called for a re-vote.The Senate ultimately voted 31 to 28 to reject the motion - but the ruling coalition's support for the failed declaration sparked condemnation from opposition parties and commentators, who claimed that the term "It's OK to be white" is a popular slogan used by white supremacists and neo-Nazis.The government immediately went into damage control, claiming that it had mistakenly supported the resolution and agreed to redo the vote. Senators present for Tuesday's do-over voted unanimously against the motion.Attorney General Christian Porter said his office was responsible for providing faulty guidance on the resolution. "An early email advising an approach on the motion went out from my office on this matter without my knowledge," Porter said in a statement on Tuesday."This one was not escalated to me because it was interpreted in my office as a motion opposing racism. The associations of the language were not picked up. Had it been raised directly with me those issues would have been identified."The coalition's ranking member of the Senate, Mathias Cormann, said he also took responsibility for not adequately preparing his party members for the vote, describing the incident as "severely embarrassing."However, while critics lambasted the government for backing a neo-Nazi mantra, "It's OK to be white" has far more innocuous, although considerably more troll-y, roots.The plot was a runaway success, with media outlets reporting on "It's OK to be white" fliers terrorizing schools, college campuses, and other public places - a coordinated campaign that was attributed to hate-filled extremists.